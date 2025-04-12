Black Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $220.11 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

