Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Black Hills by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,440 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of BKH opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

