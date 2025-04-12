Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino Acquires 1,250 Shares

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $29,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,178.49. The trade was a 37.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BMN opened at $23.77 on Friday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.
