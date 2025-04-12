BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stake Boosted by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at $161,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $10.00 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

