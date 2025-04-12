BLOCKv One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,084.44 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $79.86 million and approximately $20,084.44 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,519.28 or 1.00238606 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83,101.65 or 0.99737383 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is https://reddit.com/r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv (VEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKv has a current supply of 3,646,271,241.20025521 with 3,646,271,241 in circulation. The last known price of BLOCKv is 0.02123504 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $112,570.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockv.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

