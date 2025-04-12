Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OBDC. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

OBDC stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after purchasing an additional 182,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 174,759 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 74,959 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

