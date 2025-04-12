BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.38.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $185.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day moving average is $209.03. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $270.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -792.16%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,466.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.