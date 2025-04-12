BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$31.63 and last traded at C$31.56. 304,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 155,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.82.

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.29.

