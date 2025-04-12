Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at JMP Securities

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOW

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

BOW opened at $37.91 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bowhead Specialty

In other news, Director Ava Schnidman bought 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $49,881.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallatin Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $389,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after buying an additional 849,408 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,870,000 after buying an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Bowhead Specialty by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 812,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after buying an additional 452,033 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 230,039 shares in the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.