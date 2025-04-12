BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Scotiabank

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Get BP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BP opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 331.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. BP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. BP’s payout ratio is 2,375.00%.

Institutional Trading of BP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of BP by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in BP by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in BP by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.