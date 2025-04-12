Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) PT at $77.20

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. CONMED has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $78.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, analysts expect that CONMED will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CONMED by 22.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CONMED by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

