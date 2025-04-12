Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target at $28.28

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

