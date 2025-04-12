Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) PT at C$284.85

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$284.46.

WSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$293.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Macky Tall acquired 2,056 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$243.94 per share, with a total value of C$501,540.64. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$240.41 on Friday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$201.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$264.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$246.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$247.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

