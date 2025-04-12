Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Insider Purchases A$11,356.48 in Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Robertson acquired 30,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,356.48 ($7,142.44).

Brookside Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Brookside Energy alerts:

About Brookside Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Brookside Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and appraisal of oil and gas projects in the United States. The company develops oil and gas assets in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, the United States. It also involved in the leasing of acreage opportunities.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookside Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookside Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.