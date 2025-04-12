Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,997,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $45,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ciena by 4,484.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 518,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,919,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Ciena by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 463,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 336,180 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 102.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,769.04. The trade was a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $30,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,582.77. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,288 shares of company stock worth $3,484,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

