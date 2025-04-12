Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $12.08 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,082,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 8.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE IQV opened at $145.40 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $135.97 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.64. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

