Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 611,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $169,573.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,203,753.80. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $67,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,557.14. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,480 shares of company stock worth $3,654,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Up 1.1 %

QLYS opened at $124.10 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.64 and its 200-day moving average is $136.14.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

