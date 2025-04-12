Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $38,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 520,202 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

CGSM opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

