Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.5 %

CSWC opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $962.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

