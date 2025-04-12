Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Capri traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 15709168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri
Capri Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
