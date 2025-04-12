Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $424.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 4.65.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

