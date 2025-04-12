CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Lessened by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in CarMax by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 83,454 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 138,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter.

KMX stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.23 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,699. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

