CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

KMX opened at $68.53 on Friday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $63.23 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16.

In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,699. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in CarMax by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,479,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $208,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

