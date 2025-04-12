Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $193,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

