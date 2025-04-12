Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUN. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 1.4 %

Cedar Fair Company Profile

FUN stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.21. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

