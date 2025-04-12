Ceeto Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 44,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 320,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NYSE:BMY opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

