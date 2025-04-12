Ceeto Capital Group LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,597.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 66,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,455.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 165,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 162,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

