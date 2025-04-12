Ceeto Capital Group LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.