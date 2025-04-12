Ceeto Capital Group LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

