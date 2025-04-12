Ceeto Capital Group LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,490.50. This represents a 75.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AAP opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

