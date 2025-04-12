Ceeto Capital Group LLC Has $807,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

