Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of CLLS opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $80.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.22.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. B Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $5,547,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

