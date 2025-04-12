Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. UBS Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NYSE CNC opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. Centene has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Centene by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Centene by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

