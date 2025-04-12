CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.14 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACI Worldwide Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
ACI Worldwide Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
