CenterBook Partners LP Invests $716,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 166,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 287,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.65 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.