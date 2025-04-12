CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NET Power in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of NET Power by 2,727.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NET Power alerts:

NET Power Price Performance

Shares of NPWR opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. NET Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPWR. Citigroup upgraded NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPWR

NET Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.