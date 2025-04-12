CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $696,000 Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 105,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.37. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $247.11.

Wix.com announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

