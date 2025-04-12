CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 208,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 77,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 697,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50,119 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 31,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,408.48. This represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

