CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 1,709 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $2,553,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 6.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 201,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $120.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.35.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.63.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

