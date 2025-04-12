CenterBook Partners LP Purchases New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,223,000 after purchasing an additional 277,922 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $115.89 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day moving average is $132.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

