CenterBook Partners LP Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

