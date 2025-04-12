CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 263,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 123.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 92,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at $3,324,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 160.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 15,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.62 per share, for a total transaction of $617,099.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,332.40. This trade represents a 11.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 86,144 shares of company stock worth $3,529,134 over the last 90 days. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

