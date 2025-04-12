CenterBook Partners LP Takes $887,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Generac by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $110.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.14. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.