CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,700 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,636 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Tejon Ranch Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TRC stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $428.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,596,500.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.