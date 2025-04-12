CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 442,574 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in United Natural Foods by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 587,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after buying an additional 363,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 159,572 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.08. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Report on UNFI

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.