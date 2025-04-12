Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CENTA opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,304,000 after acquiring an additional 68,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

