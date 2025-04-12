Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,018.84. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $464.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

