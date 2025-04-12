Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 276.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,846 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1,363.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 539,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 502,842 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $3,426,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $2,379,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 43,141 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $201.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

