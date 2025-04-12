Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,662,000 after purchasing an additional 228,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after buying an additional 2,929,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,586,000 after buying an additional 3,441,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,945,000 after buying an additional 2,952,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,227,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,240,000 after buying an additional 196,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $50.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.