Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.08 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $166.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $123.55.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

